Top of the Morning, Nov. 5, 2020
The Rotary Club of Mahomet is into planting trees.
You can see it at 13 Acres Park and Middletown Prairie Elementary and now near the just-opened kayak launch site along the Sangamon River.
There, Rotary members were joined by Interact Club students from Mahomet-Seymour last Saturday, getting their hands dirty by digging holes and planting more than 30 trees to spruce up a stretch near a new path to the river.
The volunteer work is much appreciated by the community. The 24 members of Rotary get a kick out of the results, too.
“You’re outside and doing something physical,” Rotary’s Cindy Guthrie said. “The best part is you can drive by later on and see what you’ve done: ‘Wow, look at how much they’ve grown!’
“It’s something that’s going to be there for generations.”
Interested in helping out with the next project? Start by contacting Guthrie at guthrie.2605@gmail.com.