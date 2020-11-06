Top of the Morning, Nov. 6, 2020
The par-4 ninth hole at Danville Country Club was playing 248 yards from the forward tee. With the wind blowing at him, Darrin Fletcher pulled out the driver Wednesday and cut loose.
Thwack. Fletcher’s Titleist went over trees on the way toward the green. Fletcher and playing partners Phil Adams, Dave Cronk and Todd Lee couldn’t see the ball land on the blind shot.
Too bad because they would have witnessed the rarest of golf shots: an ace on a par-4. It was a double-eagle, also known as an albatross.
“It takes a lot of luck for something like that to happen,” Fletcher said.
The shot came on a perfect, sunny afternoon in Danville. When Fletcher and his partners arrived on the green, they couldn’t locate Fletcher’s ball. Finally, somebody said “Check the hole.” That’s when the celebration began.
“As soon as I pulled the ball out, I was looking around thinking someone was playing with me,” Fletcher said. “There was another guy playing 18, who didn’t see the ball go in the hole. But he said no one was up here. So nobody was messing with me.
“We figured it hit short and just rolled up and went in. It was crazy.”
The tradition in golf is for the hitter of the hole-in-one to buy a drink for everyone in the clubhouse. Fortunately for Fletcher, the crowd had thinned out by the time he finished his round.
“I got off light, less than $100,” Fletcher said.
It was the second hole-in-one for Fletcher. About a dozen years ago, he had one at Urbana Country Club while playing with Illinois golf coach Mike Small, baseball coach Dan Hartleb and Champaign businessman George Rouse. That was more conventional, on a par-3 hole.
The 54-year-old Fletcher, a former Illini baseball star and 14-year major leaguer, plays about three rounds each week. He has a 5-handicap.