Their favorite team just clinched a bowl bid. Now, Illinois football fans are going to have wait until Dec. 8 to find out the team’s bowl destination.
But the school’s athletic department is already working on a ticket plan.
It has been awhile. Illinois hasn’t reached the postsason since the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2014.
“Just from a pure enthusiasm standpoint, people are very, very fired up that we’re going to a bowl,” longtime Illinois ticket manager Jason Heggemeyer said.
The Big Ten has tie-ins with the Rose, Citrus, Outback, Gator, Holiday, First Responder, Redbox, Pinstripe and Quick Lane bowls. There is a possibility for more openings if the league lands a team in the College Football Playoff. Currently, Ohio State is second in the standings.
Eight Big Ten teams are bowl eligible, with the potential for three more. Every team that qualifies will have a spot.
Each bowl has ticket information for the schools. How many tickets are available? What are the prices?
“I started looking seriously at that a couple of weeks ago,” Heggemeyer said. “We’ll be ready to roll as soon as we find out which one we’re going too,”
Illinois fans have been calling the ticket office. The department set up a bowl central page on fightingillini.com. There isn’t a lot to share right now. It has a timeline and how tickets will be offered.
This year’s bowl will be the fifth during Heggemeyer’s tenure.
“It’s cool whenever you get to do that,” he said. “It’s a nice cherry on top of a great season.”
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
10:30 p.m., NBC
Guests include singer Celine Dion, comic Tig Notaro and endurance athlete Colin O’Brady.
SATURDAY
College football: Minnesota at Iowa
3 p.m., Fox
The Hawkeyes are next up for Illinois, hosting Lovie Smith’s team Nov. 23. The Gophers are undefeated and trying to lock up the Big Ten West.
SUNDAY
“Ray Donovan”
7 p.m., Showtime
It’s the seventh-season debut for the crime drama series. Liev Schreiber stars in the title role as a fixer.
