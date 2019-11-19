Top of the Morning, Nov. 19, 2019
On Sunday, more than 260 high school student-athletes visited The News-Gazette to take part in Faces of the Winter.
Good-natured and well-spoken, the kids had a blast — as did we. They posed for pictures in our lobby, walked our “red carpet,” and helped us produce GIFs that we’ll unveil on Twitter later this month.
Perfect way to end a fantastic day, @STMSabernation: https://t.co/fb5FUfsFLa pic.twitter.com/8JPrZt5Mlx— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) November 18, 2019
Thanks for the visit, @HoopestonAreaHS: https://t.co/fb5FUfsFLa pic.twitter.com/yBD8XPlJUm— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) November 18, 2019
Can't wait to see the finished product, @CHAR_GERS https://t.co/fb5FUfsFLa pic.twitter.com/8BgFWBoaTU— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) November 18, 2019
That's the spirit, @athleticsurbana: https://t.co/fb5FUfsFLa pic.twitter.com/F59lyHa6oi— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) November 18, 2019
Just like he did during Faces of the Fall, producer Ed Bond worked with dozens of the teens to record smooth-sounding radio spots that will air on WDWS, WHMS and WKIO.
Their final stop was photo editor Robin Scholz’s studio for portraits that will run online and in print starting after Thanksgiving.
The fun played out on Twitter (@ngpreps), Instagram (@news_gazette) and on Snapchat (news-gazette).
Thanks again to the 43 area high schools for participating. Email preps coordinator Colin Likas (clikas@news-gazette.com) in regard to Faces of the Spring.
