Top of the Morning, Nov. 17, 2019
— I’m happy to report the friendly folks from the Champaign-Urbana Optimist Club will again have quality Christmas trees for sale beginning Nov. 30.
The tent near the intersection of Mattis and Springfield avenues in Champaign was hopping last year, the club selling out its allotment of 400 trees in two weeks.
Proceeds go to a variety of youth programs, club President Marcus Johnson said. Better yet: Some of the kids who benefit from the sale — like Unit 4 archers — show up each year to help unload trees.
— The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana’s popular Festival of Trees opens Friday with a bit of a twist. Replacing the Daddy Daughter Dance is the Family Winter Ball, a “more inclusive” event, President Denise Poindexter said.
The public can check out the holiday displays starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at Champaign’s Hilton Garden Inn.
The club’s second Community Impact Awards Gala takes place Saturday night. The list of winners:
Carrie Anderson
Paul and Wanpen Anderson
Bethany Britton
Rob Dalhaus III
Laura Gerhold
Rebecca Ginsburg
Donna Jones
Melissa Keeble
Stacey McKeever
John Mullin
Evelyn Reynolds
Rebecca Ries
Bobby Walker
Darius White
Amy Williams
KOOP Adventure Play
Girls Go For It
Keller Williams Realty, The Real Estate Center of Illinois
Visit Champaign County
New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA
— In the last 40 years, the sweet-sounding Coles County Barbershop Chorus has raised more than $200,000 for area food pantries through its free-of-charge Christmas Benefit Concert.
This year’s gigs are Dec. 1 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston (3 p.m.) and at the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon at 7. Call Tom Woodall at 217-549-6671 for information.
