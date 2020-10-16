Top of the Morning, Oct. 16, 2020
During almost 25 years as photo editor at The News-Gazette, Darrell Hoemann didn’t get actively involved with civic organizations.
“When you’re at the paper, you can’t really join anything,” Hoemann said.
After retiring from The N-G in 2013, Hoemann was introduced to the Champaign-Urbana Sunrise Rotary Club by friend Scott Paceley. He became a member in 2015 and served as president last year.
Because of his fine work with the organization, Hoemann was named 2019-2020 Rotarian of the Year for Rotary District 6490.
“I don’t feel very deserving,” Hoemann said.
“The work was all done by different club members. It’s kind of like being a photo editor. You just try to get people going in the direction you want them going to.”
The Rotarian of the Year Award goes to one Rotary member in the District who exemplifies the mission of Rotary. “We’ve got some amazing people at our club,” Hoemann said.
As president of CU Sunrise Rotary, Hoemann created Leap into Karaoke that won the District award for Outstanding Club Services. The event was held in February and raised more than $1,000 for the CU Schools Foundation, earmarked for performing arts programs.
The club’s Food as Medicine program helps supply food to families in need of additional nutrition.
Before COVID-19, the the club held its meetings at Champaign’s Lodgic. During the pandemic, CU Sunrise Rotary has held weekly meetings on Zoom.
On Oct. 1, the club had an outdoor meeting at Hessel Park.
“Rotarians tend to be very social,” Hoemann said. “We needed to kind of see each other once in awhile.
Hoemann, 68, has been married to Kathryn Rybka for 38 years. He is owner of Darrell Hoemann Photography.
“I stay busy,” Hoemann said.