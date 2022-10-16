Top of the Morning, Oct. 16, 2022
At 76 and happily retired, Bill Huffman has no intentions of reopening a business he closed a decade ago.
He gets asked about it, however, because Huffman Electric on Clark Road in Champaign looks as good as it did when the shop was open. That includes a prominent flag display meant to honor his late father and retired son.
“I have been presenting this award for some 13 years,” Champaign American Legion Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky said. “The fact that Bill would continue to display and maintain the American flag to honor his family’s military service is what this award and others we have presented is all about.”
Bill’s dad, Harold Huffman, was a decorated World War II veteran who passed away in 2020 (visit news-gazette.com to read our ‘A Life Remembered’ story). Bill’s son, Dennis, was a Blackhawk helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army.
Huffman Electric is October’s recipient of Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.
Bill visits his shop daily, making sure Old Glory is in tip-top condition. “It gives me something to do and gets me out of the house,” he said.
Bill was thrilled to accept a plaque of recognition from Zelinsky.
“I can’t show this to my father because he recently passed away,” he said. “I will however show it to my son and then bring it back to the office where it will be in a place of honor.”
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.