Looking for a pick-me-up on a cloudy day? Drive through the 1200 block of Broadmoor Drive in Champaign to see a floral masterpiece, courtesy of Dave and Nancy Burge.
The yard at their home is covered in pink petunias. There are oodles of plants and hanging baskets, too.
Nancy insists on pink to match their salmon-colored house.
The Burges have been planting the supertunia bubblegum flowers for about five years. Before that, they had junipers, then impatiens, then giant begonias.
Dave Burge, 70, works for the Champaign Park District. One of his duties is taking care of the fountain at West Side Park. That’s where he saw the pink petunias.
“They were absolutely stunning,” Dave Burge said.
The first year, Burge ordered hundreds of the plants from Country Arbors Nursery and went to work.
“They went crazy,” Burge said.
Almost immediately, passersby started to make comments about the flowers. Very nice comments.
“There isn’t a day goes by where I don’t see somebody stop and take pictures,” Burge said.
One fan called Burge “The Petunia Whisperer.”
The flowers are annuals, meaning Burge needs to start over every year. He puts in just under 100 new plants each spring.
Burge plants the flowers the third week of May. By mid-July, they are flourishing. And the look continues until the first heavy frost.
“They are so thick, I have to roll them up like carpet,” Burge said.
Burge grew up on a farm near Melvin. He has lived in Champaign since 1956.
The Burges will celebrate their 48th anniversary later this month.
Have they considered shaking up the yard and trying something besides pink petunias? Nah.
“I don’t know that I can top it,” Burge said.