Dave Burge waters his 156 petunia plants outside his home on Broadmoor in Champaign on Wednesday. ‘There isn’t a day goes by where I don’t see somebody stop and take pictures,’ he said. The pink are Supertunia Bubble Gum and the white are Supertunia Silver Bells. He also has Seminole Pink tropical hibiscus, and pink Knock Out Roses. The long green leaves are poinsettia he grows for Easter. Top of the Morning, A-2.