Top of the Morning, Oct. 23, 2022
Next weekend, the handy and hard-working men and women of the Vermilion County Handicapped Association will reach an impressive milestone.
Volunteers will gather on Scott Street in Westville to build a ramp — No. 400 in the 30 years of the VCHA — leading to the house of a 90-year-old woman who uses a walker to get around. “It will benefit her to be able to get out of the house to go to doctor appointments or the grocery,” club President Kip Sullivan said.”She has some pretty good steps to maneuver.”
Reaching 400 ramps “is a good milestone,” said Sullivan, 66, a retired plumber who lives in Danville. “It means a lot to us that we’ve lasted this long. A lot of us are getting older but we’re still enthused to do it.”
The VCHA relies on donations to build its free ramps two Sundays each month.
Need one? Call 217-662-6331 or visit the club’s Facebook page.
Want to help out? Call Sullivan at 217-260-0481. The club is about 30 strong these days and “we’d like to get some younger people involved,” Sullivan said.
We’ll share pictures of No. 400 when it’s complete.
“I enjoy doing it — and all of us feel the same way — because you feel you’re doing something to give back to the community,” Sullivan said. “And that’s a nice feeling.”