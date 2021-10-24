10242021 TOTM2.jpg
CU Sunrise Rotary members fold and roll newspapers that are taken to the Champaign County Humane Society (below).

Newspapers folded and rolled by the CU Sunrise Rotary ready for the Champaign County Humane Society
We’re glad to hear the good folks of CU Sunrise Rotary used print editions of The News-Gazette as part of their latest service project.

Plus, coordinator Ed Perry assured me, most of the members took time to read the newspapers before they wound up lining a cage at the Champaign County Humane Society.

Acting on a summer idea, 10 Rotarians spent two-plus hours last Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign rolling newspapers — ours, New York Times, Wall Street Journal — that Sunrise subscribers had been collecting for months. Perry then stuffed his Toyota 4Runner with 400 pounds of newsprint to make the goodwill delivery.

The humane society will unfold the rolls to “line the cages of some of the critters they have there,” Perry said. “They told me how happy they were.”

Same for Perry & Co., who found the first-time project fulfilling on many fronts.

“The club got into it,” he said, adding another delivery has been scheduled. “It was a simple little task but we had a lot of fun with it.”

On tap: The club is taking orders for its annual Florida fruit sale — boxes of oranges and grapefruit — which over the years has raised more than $200,000 for community projects. This year’s recipient: Sola Gratia Farms. To place an order, email cusunriserotaryclub@gmail.com.

