Savoy’s Marsha Goldenstein celebrated as hard as any Tampa Bay Ray after Saturday night’s dramatic conclusion to Game 4 of the World Series.
Goldenstein is related to the unlikely hero, Brett Phillips, whose two-out, game-winning hit had her “up all night,” she said. “I was so excited for him. To have somebody from my family do something like this in the World Series is amazing.”
Phillips “has Franzen blood in him,” said Goldenstein, who is his grandmother’s first cousin. “The Franzen family … all great ballplayers.”
Goldenstein’s father, Albert, was brother to Ehm Franzen, a star pitcher in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League. Another brother, Dick, was Ehm’s catcher.
Dick’s oldest daughter, Sandy, moved to Florida. Her daughter, Jody, is Phillips’ mom.
Goldenstein and other relatives last visited Phillips when he was with the Kansas City Royals. After a game against the Cubs, Marsha & Co. were having trouble lining up an Uber for a ride home.
“Brett wound up taking us back to our hotel,” she said. “He’s always been very nice. He’s a great guy.”