Top of the Morning, Oct. 27, 2022
In taking their popular new podcast on the road, Sports Editor Matt Daniels and staff writer Joey Wright have had to be quick on their feet. Each week of ‘Extra Prep’ offers a different setting in which they chop it up with high school coaches and players: a conference room at Mahomet-Seymour, a lecture hall at Urbana and — at Champaign Central — both a boiler room and a training room “where we had to turn off the ice machine because it was too noisy,” Daniels said.
Wednesday’s visit to Tuscola marked the pair’s 10th taping of ‘Extra Prep,’ which publishes on Thursdays (click on ‘Podcasts’ at news-gazette.com). At each stop, Daniels and Wright have enjoyed red-carpet treatment from the hosts, who relish the time behind the mic.
“The response from the coaches and athletes involved in this has been great,” Daniels said. “They are enthusiastic and fired up that we’ve stopped by their school to talk about their program.”
‘Extra Prep’ will continue through May. Email Daniels at mdaniels@news-gazette.com to set up a visit — no matter where it takes place.
“All we need is a few electrical outlets and a quiet room,” he said, “and the rest takes care of itself.”