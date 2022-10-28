Top of the Morning, Oct. 28, 2022
On Saturday night, Max Libman’s dream comes true.
The junior at Champaign’s Academy High School is running the first CU International Film Festival at Spurlock Museum of Modern Cultures, 600 S. Gregory St., U. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the series of eight short films starting at 7.
“I’m really excited just to see this whole vision of the festival become a reality,” Libman said.
Libman expects a crowd about 200. General admission seating is free.
“It was always one of our goals as a festival to make it as accessible as possible,” Libman said.
There are also VIP tickets available for $20 that offer reserved seats and access to the pre-party.
The crowd will include local filmmakers, film fans, people from the University of Illinois, local business leaders and representatives from Ebertfest.
“It’s just going to be a whole mix of different people from the community coming together to celebrate film,” Libman said.
Jenette Jurczyk, national director of That’s What She Said, is serving as the emcee.
The festival got a timing boost when the red-hot Illinois football team was assigned an afternoon kickoff.
Jurzcyk will open the festival followed by a few words from Libman. After playing the films, awards will be announced. There is a high school category, a university category and an indie category. The event will run less than two hours.
The main award is the Best of the Festival, with the winning filmmaker in attendance.
Libman plans to make the festival an annual event.
“We’re hoping to double in size next year,” Libman said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.