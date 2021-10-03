Top of the Morning, Oct. 3, 2021
Her late Hall of Fame husband would appreciate Mary Henson’s focused approach to Saturday’s University of Illinois homecoming parade.
There’s no question the grand marshal will be ready when she hops in the convertible for the drive through campus.
“I’ve already been practicing my queen wave,” she said. “The only problem is my wrist is getting tired.”
The UI’s homecoming week, which kicks off Sunday with a 5K run, volleyball match and fountain dyeing, is a big one for Mary and her family.
On Thursday at Pear Tree Estate, Mary and Lou Henson — who died in July 2020 — will be celebrated as honorary alumni at a gala that was postponed last year because of the pandemic. Coach learned of the Alumni Association award before he passed, Mary said.
“It was such an honor for both of us,” she said.
At Saturday’s parade, which starts at 11 a.m. to rev up campus before the 2:30 p.m. football game against Wisconsin, Mary will ride alongside one of the couple’s all-time favorites, Deon Thomas.
“I’ve already got my orange outfit picked out,” he said. “It’s quite an honor. I’ll probably see folks that we haven’t seen in a long time. At least we’ll be able to wave at them.”
Mary, who is about to turn 85, is doing well. She’s looking forward to her birthday as extended family will gather for the first time since Lou’s funeral.
For now, however, her attention is on homecoming prep. She’s already studying forecasts.
“I just hope it doesn’t rain on our parade,” she said.