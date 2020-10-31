Top of the Morning: Oct. 31, 2020
The typical depiction of Parkland College mascot Coby the Cobra features fangs that stick out menacingly and a forked tongue that protrudes out of the mouth as the eyes stare daggers at their target.
In “A Ssspecial Place for Coby,” a coloring book developed by the school, the snake’s fangs are blunt. The eyes are wide. A smile is affixed to his face, and his tongue stays in his mouth.
“In the athletic context, our Cobra is fierce,” said Stephanie Stuart, the college’s vice president of communications and external affairs. “This depiction of Coby is really friendly and I think is exactly what we didn’t know we needed in the coloring book.”
The coloring book was an idea born of a conversation between Stuart and Dr. Marietta Turner, the school’s dean of students.
They reached out to Professor Matthew Watt, who teaches a media and applied arts class, to reach out to students for possible design submissions for a coloring book.
“We were really talking about how we want to serve families from the start, because we have so much to offer,” Stuart said. “Not just college-aged students or adults that are needing retraining, but really there’s a lot that we offer to youth in the community. For example, our planetarium, a lot of times that’s the first place within Parkland College that schoolchildren visit. And we have our child development center, which I oversee, that oversees kids birth through age 5. So we were thinking, ‘What could we do for families and really reach out to them even more?’”
Students Alex Lutz and Emiley Briggs were chosen to design the book, and the story was written by marketing associate director Ruthie Counter and her daughter, Parkland graduate Megan Counter.
The story follows Coby the Cobra after his graduation from Parkland. Wanting to work somewhere in the school, Coby takes a tour of campus. He finally finds himself at a basketball game and, after cheering the team on, he decides to become the team’s new mascot.When she received the final draft, Stuart was impressed with this friendly depiction of Coby.
“I think my team was just blown away with their execution,” Stuart said. “It really is a journey of Coby experiencing Parkland and a lot of things even young ones can come and experience at Parkland. It’s something that can occupy kids’ times and is also educational and conveys what we’re trying to express, that we’re here for you literally for your entire lifetime here at Parkland.”