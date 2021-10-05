Top of the Morning, Oct. 5, 2021
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the motivated kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Danville’s Kedzie Griffin (Twitter: @kedziegriffin; Instagram: @kedziegriffin; and Snapchat: @k.griffin04).
During last spring’s high school football season, Kedzie emerged as Danville’s starting kicker — following the footsteps of her older brother, current Illini Caleb Griffin. But she suffered a serious knee injury during a June 1 soccer match, preventing her from participating in tennis and football this fall.
She’s still chipping in, however, helping produce a fall hype video in a broadcasting class. With an eye on attending the UI, it’s a line of work she hopes to pursue in college.
That’s if kicking for Bret Bielema’s team doesn’t work out.
“I’ve thought about it, but I think I would rather intern behind the scenes with the social media crew,” she said.
Kedzie, who also participates in student council, advocate’s club, future problem solvers and the high school’s news channel, hopes to be healthy enough to play soccer this spring.
Her favorite part of high school is “how each student, regardless of background or interests, has the chance to get involved and be accepted,” she said.