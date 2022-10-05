Today marks another important step in the seven-year history of High School Confidential, as we welcome Danville Area Community College as presenting sponsor.
We’re excited to have the Jaguars on board, as it’s a perfect fit. Many of our HSC participants have started their college journey at DACC. This semester, of the 1,800-plus students on campus, more than 300 of them are high school students earning dual credit.
“Our Presidential Scholars program offers full tuition scholarships to the best and the brightest graduates from each high school in the DACC district — 21 first-year recipients and 17 second-year students this year alone,” said Lara Conklin, executive director of college relations at DACC. “DACC is committed to promoting information literacy skills, so the High School Confidential program gives us the chance to support the cultivation of those skills at an early age for (we hope) future Jaguars.”
I’d encourage you to flip to today’s six-page section, produced by 38 area students with an interest in both journalism and sharing the good news happening in their hallways.