Top of the Morning, Oct. 8, 2022
Monticello High School boys’ golf enjoyed the red carpet treatment on its way to the IHSA state tournament Friday.
The Sages received a rousing sendoff and a police escort out of town as they departed for Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
“The parents have been very supportive,” Monticello athletic director Dan Sheehan said. “They go to matches, often at tournaments, they help with meals, they help with snacks over the course of the tournament.”
Days earlier, the Monticello police and fire departments and the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office teamed to escort the team back into town after it captured the top spot in its sectional.
Adding to the celebration: a group of students — roughly a dozen strong — that were on hand to support the Sages upon their return.
“We’ve been very blessed,” Sheehan said. “The Monticello community has always been very supportive, whether it’s the parents of the organization, the community itself (or) students in the school.”
Monticello is no stranger to rallying behind its teams. The Sages have captured 16 IHSA state trophies since 2007.
The boys’ golf team also qualified for the state tournament last season, placing eighth among a field of 12.
“We have names of (our fall athletes) recognized on the corner of Market and Bridge Street, which is the Viobin fence,” Sheehan said. “Which is a very, very generous of Viobin to allow us to use (the space) and recognize all of our athletes every season.”