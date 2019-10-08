To help spotlight tonight’s annual Volley for the Cure match in Champaign, we asked volleyball rivals Centennial and Central if some of their players would join us at Hessel Park over lunch Monday.
Thanks to the many Maroons and Chargers who played along — and nice — by sporting special uniform tops they’ll wear tonight.
An even better scene will play out before the 7 p.m. match at Centennial, when breast-cancer survivors will join players on the court for the national anthem. Proceeds from the event go to the Mills Breast Cancer Institute.
Visit news-gazette.com on Wednesday for photo editor Robin Scholz’s photos and preps coordinator Colin Likas’ video story.
