As the Cardinals opened the NL playoffs Thursday at Atlanta, Tanner Gordon faced a rooting-interest quandary: Pull for his all-time favorite team or the one who writes his checks?
The Champaign Central graduate just completed his first season with the Danville (Va.) Braves, a Rookie ball affiliate of the NL East champions.
“I look at it a little different now that I’m playing for the Braves,” Gordon said. “I’m rooting for both of them. It’s a win-win situation.”
Gordon’s pro career got off to a good start. In 13 games for Danville, Gordon went 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA in 241 / 3 innings. He struck out 36 and had 12 walks while holding opponents to a .165 average. He worked exclusively as a reliever.
“I think coming in from college really helped,” Gordon said. “I had that experience under by belt. I’m pretty happy with how I did.”
Gordon pitched well enough at Indiana for the Braves to pick him in the sixth round of this year’s MLB draft. After the season, the Braves sent him to the instructional league in Florida.
There is a familiar face with him in Sarasota. Former Central teammate Alec Barger was also an Atlanta draftee. Gordon and Barger have been friends since sixth grade at Franklin Middle School.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Gordon said. “We played together all summer. We hang out a lot. We both took up golf, too.”
Since joining the Atlanta organization, Gordon has been paying close attention to the Big Braves.
“Every time I looked, they were winning a game,” Gordon said.
