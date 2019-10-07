Top of the Morning, Oct. 7, 2019
Editor Christine Walsh says the latest edition of At Home in Central Illinois has a cozy autumn/winter theme.
“One of the houses we highlight is a one-of-a-kind custom-built home in Champaign that the owners decorate for Christmas with a different style in each room.”
Walsh says that a rural Champaign home spotlighted was designed with a walkout basement that made it an ideal spot for entertaining, so they created their own warm and welcoming “country club” for their regular Friday night gatherings.
The magazine also features a look at fall and winter design trends with the experts from Prairie Gardens.
Other articles include an interview with local quilting artist Kelly McCleary, as well as tips on decluttering your home before the holidays, how to throw a great football-watching party and how to care for holiday plants.
To get two years of At Home delivered straight to your door for just $2.37 per issue, call 217-351-5252 or log onto athomeillinois.com.
Don’t forget to get your answers in from the latest Puzzle Book — winner gets a $50 gift card to a local restaurant. The deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, and they can be emailed to me at mgoebel@news-gazette.media.
Questions? Comments? Email Managing Editor Mike Goebel at mgoebel@news-gazette.media.