Without football fans to entertain last weekend, the Marching Illini took its talents to Morris and wowed a different kind of crowd.
Barry Houser’s talented troupe got the rock-star treatment from the thousands who lined Liberty Street for the Grundy County Corn Festival Parade.
“There was a buzz just knowing they were coming,” said UI grad (Class of ‘76) Kevin Olson, president and CEO of Grundy Bank, which helped sponsor the band’s performance.
Said Houser: “When you have seven charter coaches filled with 375 students show up to perform, naturally there is some excitement from our end as well as the folks we will be performing for.”
Olson, who has seen the Marching Illini in action “hundreds of times,” including at the Rose Bowl following the 1983 season, was so impressed he fired off an email to the UI contingent:
“The band members were high-energy and personable. Everyone loved it when they broke ranks and high-fived and danced for the crowd. Truly, a one-of-a-kind experience ... they were incredible ambassadors for the Marching Illini and my (and soon-to-be their) alma mater, the University of Illinois.”