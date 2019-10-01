There’s likely no bigger — or older — fan of the Cubs in these parts than Ruth Klitzing of Sadorus, whose 100th birthday coincided with the team’s breakthrough in 2016.

I’m happy to report she’s still going strong — she turns 103 on Oct. 15 — and still keeping track of her favorite team.

What went wrong this year?

“Rizzo and Bryant were injured,” she said.

Will she cheer on the Cardinals instead?

“Nope,” she said, laughing.

On Oct. 15, family and friends are throwing a cake-and-ice-cream party for Klitzing at Arbor Rose in Tolono.

Which reminds: We publish milestone birthdays and anniversaries free of charge in these pages. Visit our website for details, email jrossow@news-gazette.com or call 217-351-5231.

Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,144,206 pageviews:

TOP STORIES

1. Last call at Kam’s: Oct. 20

2. CEO of Farm Credit Illinois passes away suddenly at age 47

3. After sale, Jimmy John’s HQ to stay in Champaign ‘for the time being’

TOP SPORTS STORIES

1. High school football scoreboard: Sept. 27-28, 2019

2. Illinois makes Curbelo’s top five

3. Underwood, Gentry have common history

TOP PHOTO GALLERIES

1. Prep Volleyball: SJ-O vs. STM 2019

2. High School Confidential Correspondents 2019

3. Prep Boys Soccer: Central vs. Urbana 2019

TOP VIDEOS

1. Urbana at Champaign Central boys’ soccer highlights

2. Minuteman Press making impact on international reforestation

3. St. Thomas More at St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball highlights