If you’re looking for Janice “Jan” Bahr, swing by Champaign’s Round Barn Banquet Center any Monday for lunch.
That’s when the Rotary Club of Champaign meets. And it’s where Bahr will be recognized with a certificate this week for a hard-to-fathom streak: 29 consecutive years of perfect attendance.
How long can she keep it going?
“I think another 10, 20 years,” Bahr said. “I keep doing it because it’s invigorating to be involved with people and projects that make a difference.”
Bahr, a longtime UI prof who is retired but still serving campus in an advisory role, was one of the first women to join the club in ‘88. “Before I could spell R-O-T-A-R-Y,” she said, “I was elected president.”
That was 1992. Her philanthropic pace hasn’t slowed a bit. She still stands out even in an impressive collection of movers-and-shakers.
“Even though she’s been involved so long, she continues to contribute meaningfully,” current president Janet Ellis-Nelson said. “She’s faithful.”
In a Cal Ripken Jr. sort of way.
“If you want to be involved, you have to be there,” said Bahr, a member of News-Gazette Media’s inaugural Seventy Over 70 class. “For me, it’s a continuing education. I’m amazed what I learn from the speakers we have each week.”
The company isn’t shabby, either.
“I joined because I wanted to get to know the people in the community and be able to reach out and help,” she said. “I wanted to do it with people with the same goals.”
