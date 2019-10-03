More on October’s area-wide pink push (email event info to jrossow@news-gazette.com):
— In Broadlands, Heritage High’s chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America sold more than 100 pink-ribbon shirts ahead of an Oct. 15 Dig for a Cure volleyball match. That night, the Hawks will also announce the winner of a raffle for a quilt (above), with proceeds going to Mills Breast Cancer Institute. Tickets are $5 and available by contacting Joscyln Mohr at joscyln.mohr@heritage8.org or 217-834-3392.
— Friday’s football game between Urbana and Centennial will pit father against son (Shawn Green is an assistant coach for the Tigers, while Kendall Green is a senior member of the Chargers).
“I want to win and he wants to brag he beat me his senior year,” Shawn said. “Playbooks will not be exchanged, but we will watch film on each other.”
Shawn is wearing pink shoes on the sideline this season as a tribute to family members who have died of cancer or have been impacted by the disease.
“I have got a lot of compliments,” he said.