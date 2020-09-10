Top of the Morning, Sept. 10, 2020
Soon after 9/11, Bickers Construction in Champaign hoisted a giant American flag that was “gorgeous,” not to mention “easy to see,” Carol Bickers said. Over time, however, the massive Old Glory became tattered and was retired, leaving a patriotic void outside the business on North Harris Avenue. That changed recently when President Shawn Bickers put out a smaller flag that caught the eye of a neighbor: the American Legion on Bloomington Road. Bickers Construction last week received September’s Certificate of Appreciation — a monthly award for proper display of the flag — from Post 24’s Rudi Laufhutte. “While I was happy to see their American flag, I was disappointed when I learned that there was pushback from some area residents for flying (it),” Laufhautte said. “But Bickers continued to fly the flag.”
Carol Bickers, part of a 30-year, family-owned operation, said veterans have always had a role in the company. “We have so much to be thankful for in this country,” she said. “That’s why I think we should honor and respect our flag.”
Know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.