Top of the Morning, Sept. 10, 2022
Students at Schlarman Academy will rally around the flagpole on Monday morning for those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
The 8:30 a.m. ceremony will involve students in kindergarten through sixth grade who will recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing patriotic songs in the presence of police officers and firefighters.
“We do God Bless America with sign language with all the grades and it’s very pretty, it’s very nice, it’s very respectful,” said music teacher Joy Bott. ”We do the Pledge of Allegiance and the fifth graders raise the flag, that’s always a big job for them.”
Schlarman has held similar events in the years prior to the pandemic.
“All our first responders that came to the scene and people helping each other and rebuilding our country after that … we just talked about that at school a little bit. And, you know, these kids are 5 and 6, 7 (years old) so, you know, can’t get too deep on any level for them. But just the respect of our country, I think is a big thing,” Bott said.
Bott’s main role is coordinating the music for the event with help from third-grade teacher Laurie Sermersheim.
Schlarman’s regular uniform policy will be relaxed for the day as students who make a $2 donation (or $5 for families) will be allowed to wear to red, white and blue tops with jeans.
Donations will benefit Peacemaker Project 703, which helps families of police officers who were killed in the line of duty.
“It’s nice for the kids to see to that,” Bott said. “We we do a lot of that during the year. We do a lot of fundraising things that go to either women’s shelters or different things like that; we’ll have a drive for toiletries, to got the homeless shelter... they see that a lot in our school.”