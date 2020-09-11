Gracie and Charlie Dukes are in rare air when it comes to marriages.
The Dukes will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Friends and relatives are putting together a “Card Shower” for the happy couple.
They are asking people to send cards and notes to:
Charlie and Gracie Dukes
Autumn Fields
Room 115
316 E. 14th St.
Tilton, IL 61832
Charlie Dukes, 97, has an amazing story, one he told often over the years to Ray Eliot’s students at Urbana High School.
During World War II, Charlie was captured by the Germans and spent nine months in a POW camp near the Polish border. He got away but later spent two months in a Russian detention camp before reaching the safety of the Allied lines.
Charlie made his way back to Illinois.
For years, he shared his harrowing experiences at schools and service clubs.
He put it all down in a memoir: “Good Morning But The Nightmares Never End.”
If it seems like a great idea for a movie, it might be. Joe Hampton, an Urbana native and screenwriter, is working on a film script. Stay tuned.
And remember the cards and notes for the Dukes. Family and friends suggest you open with “Good Morning,” which references promises Charlie made to God if he survived his ordeal.