Gunnery Sgt. Jon Briick ran the stairs at Memorial Stadium three times leading up to Friday, each time counting the steps to make sure he hit 2,000.
That’s what members of the Illinois ROTC would run starting at 5 a.m. to honor the firefighters who stormed into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, as the towers burned and fell.
“I didn’t want to come out here and we end up doing 2,800 steps or something like that,” he said.
This year’s stair climb was meant to be a community event, with proceeds going to a charity related to the firefighters on 9/11, Briick said. Instead, he was happy just to get the stadium. He made sure to meticulously plan which stairs students would climb. Unlike last year, when all four military branches ran at once, they were split up into two groups.
Briick planned out the route meticulously so that no two runners would cross paths.
On Friday, he wanted to make sure the cadets would keep their mind on the topic at hand, so it was eerily quiet in the stadium as they zigzagged the aisles with around 30 pounds on their backs to simulate the firefighters’ packs.
“Our rule is that you can’t talk through the entire thing,” Briick said. “You need to think about what was going through their heads as they were charging up those stairs. And as you’re moving up those stairs and your knees, your back, your hips start hurting a little bit, think about how it was for those firefighters in their full kits.”
Of course, most of the students are too young to remember the 9/11 attack, if they were even born at all. But Briick simply told them to look at the footage and photos of the firefighters on that day.
“I tell them, you look at the firefighters, and no matter what, they just started charging up those flights of stairs, and they’re charging into the unknown, because all they want to do is help people out,” he said. “It’s like they saw fear right there, and they kept charging up the stairs.”