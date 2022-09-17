Top of the Morning, Sept. 17, 2022
Ready, set, walk.
Hundreds of walkers across Champaign County are ready to make an impact as the Greater Chicago chapter of The ALS Association hosts its annual Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday morning at Dodds Park.
“If nothing else, the awareness that this event is bringing is huge,” said Kendra Albers, vice president of development for the Greater Chicago chapter. “Now, individuals that normally would not have even known we existed are reaching out to us for support, which is huge, because everything we provide them is free of charge.”
Champaign’s walk — which is part of a national initiative — began in 2017 and got off to a strong start. The fundraiser brings in approximately $60,000 each year, according to Albers, with some years raising more money than others.
Dodds hosted the walk for the first time in 2019 before the pandemic forced the event to be held virtually the last two years. Now, it’s back in full force.
“When I first started with ALS back in 2015, it was still a very taboo disease, people didn’t want to admit to having it, they were ashamed,” Albers said. “They thought they did something wrong … I think now that it’s becoming more talked about, people aren’t as ashamed to be like, ‘Hey, I have ALS, I need help.’”
Walkers at Dodds will trek a roughly mile-long route around Parkland’s campus. Countless more walkers are likely to walk paths in their own neighborhoods. Donations can be made online at web.alsa.org/champaign.
In-person attendance may be lower than years past, but overall participation is expected to be higher. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with the walk slated to begin at 10 a.m. Donations are optional, and there will be a pulled-pork lunch served following the walk.
“Our big thing is we want people to live with ALS,” Albers said. “We don’t want them to get the diagnosis, and then completely shut off from the world and wait for their two to five years, when their imminent death is going to happen. We want them to live life to their absolute fullest.”