Ken Reifsteck donned the headset once again Friday night.
The 1983 Unity grad and managing partner at Thomas Mamer LLP in Champaign returned to his radio roots to score the action alongside me as his alma mater battled St. Joseph-Ogden at Hicks Field.
It was far from the first time Reifsteck’s voice has gone out over the airwaves in Champaign County.
He majored in broadcasting while at Parkland and eventually earned a degree in mass communications from Illinois State before attending law school at Southern Illinois.
“At Parkland, we did high school football, I did color commentary when Arcola won the state championship (in 1985),” Reifsteck said. “Parkland basketball around that time won the national championship, and we did play-by-play for that the entire year.”
He couldn’t pass up the chance to call the annual rivalry battle between the Rockets and the Spartans.
Reifsteck’s previous stints at our radio operation predate the call letters WHMS. It was still WDWS-FM when Reifsteck manned the boards in the 1980s, equipment that looked a bit different than the computerized systems of today.
“I worked nights and weekends on the air there and engineered Saturday Sports Line quite a bit,” Reifsteck said.
“And SportsTalk in the evening and those types of things, in those old studios.”