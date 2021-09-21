Top of the Morning, Sept. 21, 2021
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the innovative kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential. First up: Salt Fork’s Olivia Birge (Twitter: @livyjo1; Instagram: @livy.jo; and Snapchat: @liv00catch).
On Wednesday, the do-it-all senior will use The News-Gazette’s Snapchat account to show us what homecoming week’s about in Catlin (search for “News-Gazette” on the app).
“The best part about homecoming week is the increase in school spirit and getting everyone involved,” she said. “I feel like Salt Fork does a really good job of being inclusive and making homecoming week about the whole student body.”
Olivia is a busy bee, competing in volleyball, cheerleading and track for a school that has a dominant girls’ athletic program. “It is hard to pick a favorite because I love all of them and will be extremely sad when it is time to pick one for college,” she said.
Her mother, school nurse Jenny Birge, was spotlighted in these pages last year for her role in saving a Salt Fork student’s life. Her father, Martin, is on the school board. And her younger sister, Amelia, is a sophomore who “is just about as involved as I am,” Olivia said.
“My family stays extremely busy but I know that none of us would change that for the world. My sister and I have been lucky to grow up with a huge support system from especially our grandparents but also our aunts and uncles and cousins.”