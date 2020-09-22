Top of the Morning, Sept. 22, 2020
Norah Kopolow marveled at the shofars she saw as a young child in the gift shop where her mother worked. The instrument made out of a hollowed-out ram’s horn is played traditionally at Jewish religious ceremonies, and it fascinated her.
“I always thought it was so cool that people could play them,” she said. “When I was little, I would always try to play them, but I never could.”
As the years went by, Kopolow learned how to play the trumpet, and when it came time to ask for gifts for her bat mitzvah two years ago, she asked for a shofar.
“I tried to play it, and it just worked perfectly,” said Kopolow, now a sophomore at Champaign Central. “You really have to use a lot of air to get a good sound out of it, and you also have to go up to a higher sound, which is kind of hard to do. But once you start playing it, it becomes muscle memory, so it’s kind of easy.”
On Sunday, that skill came in handy.
Because members of the Sinai Temple couldn’t attend Rosh Hashana service in person, Rabbi Jody Cook asked shofar players to set up at different C-U parks to play the ceremonial instrument.
As her mother, Jessica, read verses from the Torah, Kopolow played the horn for a dozen people at Robeson Park in the late afternoon, ringing in the Jewish New Year with attention-grabbing sounds.
“During services for Rosh Hashana, someone plays it to just kind of get everyone’s attention and just get everyone in to a good, attentive New Year,” she said. “We’re in a really, really important time because it’s when the New Year is and when the Day of Atonement is, and it’s a really important time because it’s bringing us into a good New Year.”