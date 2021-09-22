Top of the Morning, Sept. 22, 2021
There’s no question who the MVP is for Illinois football so far.
The students.
They packed the north end zone again last Friday, a noble effort considering the challenging circumstances.
“After the Virginia (loss) … having to give up a Friday night … it’d have been easy for no one to come,” UI junior Will Reiser said. “For more than 12,000 to show up (12,420) was astronomically beyond what any of us thought could happen.”
A fourth-generation Illini who’s been attending games “forever,” Reiser knows a good crowd when he sees one. At 5, he attended the Illini’s 2005 Final Four run in St. Louis. A few years later, he tagged along with his family for the Illini’s Rose Bowl trip.
Friday’s turnout — for a 1-2 team — ranks up there, two pallets of light sticks allowing the kids to show their creative side. “Despite the result, we gave them a show,” the Block I game-day chair said.
Reiser said the goal entering 2021 was to sell 2,700 student season tickets. The result: 3,800. A new coach and a long wait contributed to the uptick. “When you think of it, 50 percent of our students — freshmen and sophomores — hadn’t been to a game,” he said, citing last year’s no-fans-allowed setup at Memorial Stadium.
Everyone knows Illinois football is having a bad season when TV cameras zoom in on empty north-end-zone bleachers. It’s not a good look.
But the Block I has turned out ahead of its biggest challenge: a no-name opponent (Charlotte) at a time when a lot of undergrads are still sleeping (11 a.m. Oct. 2). “We’ll be there,” Reiser said.
This Saturday, 80 students will board buses to cheer on the Illini at Purdue. They’ll be outnumbered: Capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium is 57,236.
“I can tell you that it will be 80 of the loudest kids you ever heard,” he said. “We’re going to make our presence felt.”