Top of the Morning, Sept. 27, 2020
One client gave her a flower as a tip. Another tried to slip her $5. Then there was the offer of a pizza.
Rachel Wilson’s once-a-month trip to C-U at Home’s Phoenix Drop-in Center in Champaign — where she volunteers to cut hair for the homeless — never disappoints.
“They’ll say ‘I can’t let you do this for free,’” said Wilson, a 45-year-old single mother of two who lives in Monticello. “But I love doing it. It makes me feel like I’m helping in some way.”
Connected through CU Church, Wilson began volunteering at the Phoenix two years ago, using a folding chair at first. Now, her clients sit comfortably in a barber’s chair that had been in her garage.
Business was brisk Thursday: 11 haircuts — “mostly buzzcuts. They want it bald or really short,” she said.
A hairstylist for 25 years, Wilson benefits from the sessions as much as the grateful men and women she serves.
“They always have my back,” she said.
That her 13-year-old son, Max, is able to join her each time is a bonus. He chats up and plays cards with the waiting customers.
“I want him to see and realize what he actually has,” Wilson said, “and see where he could be. I want him to be thankful.”