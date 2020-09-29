Top of the Morning, Sept. 29, 2020
At the annual high school golf tournament in her son’s name, Janet Wells always brings a posterboard and a message. That way participants “know who (Sam) was and what he looked like,” she said.
To this day, it’s not an easy speech to make. “Abby (my daughter) always tells me, ‘Mom, you start off good, but then you get teary-eyed,’“ Janet said. “One of these days, I’ll make it through without crying.”
Sam Wells, a talented golfer and a St. Thomas More, Parkland and UI graduate, died of Ewing’s sarcoma at the age of 24 in 2014. Not long after, the Sam Wells Memorial Golf Tournament was established as a way to raise money for bone cancer research.
The 2020 tournament, on the calendar for Monday, was canceled due to scheduling complications. Janet hopes it returns in 2021.
Janet remains touched by those who knew Sam, from a group of friends who road-trip for golf once a year in his honor to the CEO of Titleist, Steve Pelisek, whose relationship with the family has only grown since learning of Sam’s illness. That he invited Janet and Abby to company headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif.., was the latest in “what will be a lifelong friendship,” Janet said.
“Golfers are in a league of their own,” Janet said. “(At the tournament), all the boys come up to me and say something to me even though they didn’t know Sam. He would have loved it. Sam just loved people to play golf together.”