That so many in Gibson City dressed in orange on Tuesday did not surprise Susan Riley one bit.
“It’s typical,” the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High math teacher said. “Gibson City has a good heart.”
To lift the spirits of and raise money for a Ford County preschooler battling leukemia, Riley earlier this month helped launch a #RyderStrong project that culminated with community-wide involvement Tuesday.
Students and staff throughout the school district wore orange (the color associated with the fight against leukemia), with many sporting #RyderStrong T-shirts. Cheerleaders collected donations, as did school administrators from their perch on downtown corners. Residents of The Villas of Holly Brook chipped in with uplifting messages on rocks painted orange to be delivered to Ryder Luparell, who is hospitalized at St. Jude Clinic in Peoria.
Elementary school Principal Justin Kean noticed a buzz when greeting students early in the morning.
“As they walked in, they were excited to show me their orange,” he said. “We have a very supportive community. Everyone is rallying around the family. We love them and are praying for them.”
If you’d like to help in any way, start by emailing elementary school social worker Linda Schmitt at schmitt.linda@gcmsk12.org.