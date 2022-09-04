Top of the Morning, Sept. 4, 2022
Mahomet’s Lamar Schrock was thrilled when the Cardinals said he could bring his better half and three children to Saturday’s game against the Cubs in St. Louis, where he was being honored as part of the home team’s Coaches Who Care program.
Even though not everyone in the family roots for the Cardinals. In fact, his wife, Tanya, and 15-year-old daughter, Lauren, were planning to show up in Cubs gear.
“(The Cardinals) promised they wouldn’t kick us out of the suite,” Lamar said.
Saturday at Busch Stadium, the Schrocks — Lamar, Tanya, Lauren, 17-year-old Peyton and 9-year-old Hudson — were joined by the family of Robert DeAtley, who submitted the Coaches Who Care nomination. Before the game, Lamar was accompanied by Ben DeAtley, a player on his Mahomet Parks and Recreation baseball team of third- and fourth-graders, onto the field to be recognized. The pair then joined the others in a suite usually reserved for high rollers.
For the Schrock kids, it marked their first major league game. It caps a summer in which the team Lamar coached — the Cardinals — excelled on and off the field.
Robert DeAtley’s nomination read in part: “In every game and in every practice, Lamar exhibited the best qualities of a coach. … Although our team started off more similar to the players from the movie ‘The Sandlot,’ the growth in the players’ skills over the season was exceptional and impressive. … We enjoyed a very fun season watching the kids grow. A lesser coach could not have remained always positive with the kids. … All the players deserve coaches like Lamar.”
The major league Cardinals agreed, contacting Lamar with the good news Aug. 23.
“I don’t view myself as being the world’s greatest coach, but I do care about the kids I coach,” said Lamar, 42, a partner in Arthur-based Midwest Heritage Construction. “No. 1, there’s a big need for volunteer coaches and I’m filling a need. No. 2, it’s an opportunity to spend time with my son and invest in the lives of the other kids.”