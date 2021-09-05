Top of the Morning, Sept. 5, 2021
The Champaign County Workers’ Memorial at Dodds Park is as beautiful and meaningful today as when it was dedicated on Labor Day 2002.
“We want to show respect to the people who have passed away on the job,” said Kevin Sage, president of the East Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council.
At 2 p.m. Monday, ECIBCTC members will join Champaign Park District staff at a ceremony at the tribute along Parkland Way. The colorfully manicured site is the recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.
The ECIBCTC formed a committee to look after the memorial and fund its upkeep, which is handled by the park district. The latest round of improvements was made in the last month, park district director of operations Dan Olson said.
The plaque presented Monday by Post 24’s Chuck Zelinksy will be displayed at IBEW Local 601 in Champaign.
The annual Workers’ Memorial Day ceremony at Dodds Park (April 28) “is very somber,” Sage said. At its dedication, the memorial included the names of 93 area men and women killed on the job. More have been added since.
Monday’s event, however, will be more of a celebration for a job well done. “It’s important to us that it looks good,” Sage said.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.