Top of the Morning, Sept. 8, 2021
#KidsDoingGoodThings
On Saturday in Champaign, swimmers and divers from four area high schools took to the pool for what has become an annual service project.
This year’s goal: Raise $500 for C-U at Home.
“Not only does the event impact our community, but gives our kids (and coaches) the opportunity to collaborate across schools, teams and districts and celebrate community over competition,” Urbana coach Michelle Zimmerman said.
In 2017, Zimmerman and then Uni High coach Dave Young hatched the idea.
“We wanted the project to have a direct impact on our community,” she said. “We came up with an ‘early in the season’ fun meet that would bring our teams together for a good cause and some friendly competition.”
Saturday’s relay meet involved Urbana, Centennial, Danville and Uni High. Spectators came to both cheer and donate.
Indian Acres was the site of the fundraiser for the first two years, with Centennial taking over as host on Saturday. Afterward, participants celebrated with a group photo — as they do every year. Only this time, everyone was masked.
Donations will be accepted through Friday at C-U at Home’s website. Then planning starts for 2022.
“This will continue to be an annual event as long as we can,” Zimmerman said.