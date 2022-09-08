Top of the Morning, Sept. 8, 2022
The always helpful Sages Football Moms plan to prepare more than 50 meals for the visiting Milwaukee (Wis.) Academy of Science team to enjoy on its long trip home after Friday night’s high school football game at Monticello.
Even if they beat the home team.
“Win or lose,” Beth Huisinga said, laughing. “We want them to leave with good memories of their time here.”
The team from Milwaukee will make the 500-mile round trip on Friday to fill a Week 3 opening created by conference realignment. The moms — 80 strong — will treat everyone in the travel party to a meal consisting of a pork chop sandwich, chips, a drink and dessert.
The gesture fits the group’s positive mission. In the preseason, they held a fundraising cookout at the Sages’ scrimmage that resulted in $1,900 for Moweaqua Central A&M after a fatal car accident rocked the central Illinois school district this summer. During the season, they cook and decorate and “do our best to take care of the boys,” Huisinga said. “We want to make the best season for them.”