A name familiar to Monticello football fans will be in the booth for today’s home game against Confluence Prep Academy.
Asher Bradd — who played a key role in the Sages’ 2018 Class 3A state championship — will join me in the booth for a 2 p.m. kickoff on WHMS 97.5-FM.
“I’ve never really done anything like it,” Bradd said. “I’ve watched thousands of games in my life so I’m excited to see what I can do. Hopefully the Sages come out with a win and I can call a good game.”
Bradd was also a baseball standout at Monticello, which led to a succesful career at Illinois-Springfield in which he batted .385, stole 56 bases and hit nine home runs in 163 games.
He’ll play out his final season of eligibility closer to home with Dan Hartleb’s Illini.
“I’m excited for the season, obviously,” Bradd said. “Looking forward to finishing the career strong and have fun while doing it ... a couple of my buddies came over last weekend for the football game so that was fun to hang out with them. It’s nice going to see the dogs every once in a while too.”
Bradd — business administration major — is also hoping to remain close to home following graduation.
“I’m going to farm with my dad and then hopefully do some type of farm insurance, crop insurance or ag lending,” Bradd said. “Something like that with the farming.”