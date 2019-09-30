Colin Likas’ creativity never disappoints.
On the preps beat for the last two seasons, he’s been around longer than that. Loyal high school football fans will remember Likas as the horse-riding, popcorn-eating sidekick on our popular Friday night “Helmet Stickers” videos for many years.
Well, halfway through this year’s football season, and Likas now hosts the series and has already taken the “Helmet Stickers” videos to new heights — specifically, the roof of the News-Gazette Media building.
In fairness, our popular Friday night video series had been there before, but Likas continues to honor five area football stars every week during the season.
He’ll continue the series through the end of the regular season.
Speaking of creativity, Tom Pikus has put together another fine Puzzle Book — with a bit of a spooky theme this time around.
Our fourth — and final for this calendar year — Puzzle Book will be included with Wednesday’s News-Gazette.
And — no trick — we’re including a treat for one lucky participant.
Answer a few questions, submit an answer sheet and we’ll draw one name for a $50 gift card to an area restaurant. Sweet.