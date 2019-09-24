Dan and Jeanette McCollum and The News-Gazette will be recognized at next month’s Half Century Club gathering at Eastland Suites in Urbana.
Each fall, the Champaign County club pays tribute to an outstanding local institution and citizens “who have made significant contributions to life in our county.”
To attend the Oct. 3 celebration, email Norma Bean at norma.bean33@gmail.com. We’ll have more on the event as it draws closer.
— The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame on Monday announced its 2019 class, a group that included the late, great Tim Nugent (left).
Recognized as a special contributor, Nugent is considered the father of wheelchair sports at the UI. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
