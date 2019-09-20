News-Gazette copy editor Michael Millington will finally get to see his brother Dan at work Saturday night.
Dan Millington will be on the Nebraska sidelines at Memorial Stadium for the Cornhuskers’ game against Illinois. The former defensive lineman at Indiana State is in his second year as an assistant strength coach. He also coached at East Carolina and at his alma mater.
“It’s an exciting time for him,” Michael said. “He loves it.”
The Millingtons lived in Lincoln, Neb., for a short time when they were kids. They went to a Nebraska game and got on the field afterward.Michael, an N-G employee for the past 2 1 / 2 years, hasn’t seen Dan in person for about a year. They talk on the phone whenever possible.
Michael, 34, is two years older than Dan. They are part of a large family, with five other siblings.
The brothers plan to get together tonight at Michael’s house. It will be the first chance for Dan to meet Michael and wife Brittany’s 4-month-old daughter, Meredith.
Dan’s providing tickets for the Millington family, and their parents Betsy and Larry have made the trip from Arizona for the game.
Michael’s rooting interest Saturday?
“Obviously, I’ve got to be on my brother’s side,” Michael said.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 10:30 p.m., NBC
The only one of the late-night talk shows not airing a repeat. Scheduled guests include actors Paul Giamatti and Chrissy Metz and singer Sheryl Crow.
SATURDAY
Notre Dame at Georgia, 7 p.m., CBS
Nothing better than an early-season matchup of Top 10 teams. The winner gets a leg up on a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
SUNDAY
“Country Music,” 7 p.m., PBS
It’s the fifth episode of the documentary series from iconic biographer Ken Burns. Country legends Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard and Charley Pride discuss taking their music to a wider audience.