The skeletons went up Monday. Traffic at the corner of Church and State slowed soon thereafter.
“Everybody who passes by stops and takes pictures,” said Tracy Knowles, vice president for operations at Eden Supportive Living in downtown Champaign. “They think it’s cool.”
The creepy decorations — 14 in all — seemingly are scaling the walls on the northwest corner of the nine-story building. It’s part of an early Halloween push, Knowles said.
“We wanted to try to do something different for our residents and staff,” Knowles said. “Hopefully we can do more as we get closer (to Halloween), like spiders and webs.”