A Champaign native has had a hand in helping El Paso, Texas, heal after the Aug. 3 shooting that left 22 dead.
Hayden Garrison, a graduate of Champaign Central High and Parkland College who is a graphic designer for UTEP’s athletic department, created artwork used for the school’s #ElPasoStrong campaign.
His designs can be seen on billboards around town, T-shirts worn by UTEP athletes and on football helmet decals.
“I feel very blessed to be in a situation where I can have an impact in the community within a couple months of moving here from Champaign,” the 22-year-old said.
Hayden started at UTEP in July. The morning of the shooting, he crossed into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, with his parents, who were visiting for the weekend. As the tragedy unfolded, officials closed the border.
“I didn’t know what to think, I was just in shock,” Hayden said.
The next day, he created the first #ElPasoStrong design for social media use (top: “Something with the sun and mountains that El Paso is known for,” He said). On Monday, he produced another (above: “Outline of Texas and the UTEP pickaxe logo pinpointing the location of El Paso.”) As the week unfolded, he made even more and shared them from his personal accounts.
“I really think the designs were appreciated by those in the El Paso community,” he said. “I think it gives people a sense of pride to see #ElPasoStrong graphics and signs throughout the city. It wasn’t just me — many other organizations, stores, restaurants and places throughout El Paso showed their support as well. Everyone has rallied together and it’s been an impactful thing.”