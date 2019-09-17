It seemed like half of Fisher was in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday — and not to cheer on the Boilermakers.
TCU football coach Gary Patterson has aunts (Mary Stocks, Roberta Ingold) and dozens of cousins from the Fisher area. He visited with them for about 90 minutes on Saturday morning at the team hotel, Four Points by Sheraton. That night, the visitors from Champaign County sat among TCU fans and thoroughly enjoyed a 34-13 win that propelled the unbeaten Horned Frogs into this week’s Top 25.
“Gary is a gracious guy, really up on family,” said first cousin Steve Ingold of Fisher. “He was very relaxed. It was a great visit.”
The Pattersons were raised in western Kansas, where Steve Ingold visited often as a kid. Later, family reunions were held in the Kansas City area.
The Ingolds showed up to Saturday’s get-together dressed in unison.
“We ditched the (Fisher High) Bunnie gear,” Steve said. “and all wore TCU T-shirts.”
