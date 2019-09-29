It’s not just the football field where Tuscola alums reunite on homecoming weekend.
For the past 11 years, the school’s library has been just as popular. That’s where Marci Shoemaker rolls out the red carpet for Warriors of all ages, one of the few times revelry is encouraged in a place where quiet usually rules.
“The reaction of those folks is so much fun,” said Shoemaker, a longtime library aide, “especially if they haven’t seen them since high school graduation.”
On Friday, the party took place after the annual homecoming parade and before the Warriors beat Clinton in football (visit news-gazette.com for more). Alums flipped through yearbooks, studied the giant “Where Are The TCHS Alumni Now?”map and swapped tall tales, many of them “meeting up with someone they haven’t seen in quite a while,” Shoemaker said.
This much is clear: Tuscola does homecoming right, from hallway decorations to the Hall of Fame inductions (Dan Kleiss and Linda Heath were honored at Saturday’s luncheon). On Saturday night, the high school kids had their dance while the older set held reunion parties around town.
“There’s such a community spirit,” high school principal Steve Fiscus said. “Every year people come back from all over the United States because Tuscola still means so much to them.
“It’s a days-gone-by feel to it. It still matters to a lot of people.”
Have a homecoming story to share. Reach out to N-G Media’s Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5231.