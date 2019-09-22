Volunteers from the League of Women Voters will be easy to spot on Tuesday. “There will lots of red, white and blue tabling,” Barbara Jones said, “and hopefully a lot of people at the table,” too.
For the first time, the LWV is joining in on the fun — in a nonpartisan way — for the 9th annual National Voter Registration Day. On Tuesday, they’ll set up at Urbana Free Library (2-4 p.m.) and Champaign’s Douglass Branch (3-6 p.m.) to register new voters and answer questions tossed their way.
It’s part of an ongoing push by the LWV to engage a bigger audience — from library regulars to the about-to-turn-17 crowd who will be eligible for the March 17 primary elections.
“We’re pushing the culture of voting,” Linda Bair said. “We’re ready to start rockin’ and rollin’.”