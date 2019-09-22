0922 TOTM League of Women Voters
Buy Now

The League of Women Voters will participate in the 9th annual National Voter Registration Day by setting up shop Tuesday at Urbana Free Library (2-4 p.m.) and Champaign's Douglass Branch (3-6 p.m.) to register new voters and answer questions.

 Provided
Listen to this article

Volunteers from the League of Women Voters will be easy to spot on Tuesday. “There will lots of red, white and blue tabling,” Barbara Jones said, “and hopefully a lot of people at the table,” too.

For the first time, the LWV is joining in on the fun — in a nonpartisan way — for the 9th annual National Voter Registration Day. On Tuesday, they’ll set up at Urbana Free Library (2-4 p.m.) and Champaign’s Douglass Branch (3-6 p.m.) to register new voters and answer questions tossed their way.

It’s part of an ongoing push by the LWV to engage a bigger audience — from library regulars to the about-to-turn-17 crowd who will be eligible for the March 17 primary elections.

“We’re pushing the culture of voting,” Linda Bair said. “We’re ready to start rockin’ and rollin’.”

News-Gazette